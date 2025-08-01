Stephanie McMahon Reveals How Triple H’s Heart Procedure Changed Her Perspective

Stephanie McMahon has explained why she stepped away from WWE in 2022.

The WWE Executive sat down with John Cena for a chat on the latest episode of her podcast. They talked about things such as Cena’s issues with his father, his retirement tour and more.

During the session, McMahon also opened up about her husband Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque’s 2021 cardiac event. The Game underwent a heart procedure following it that led to his retirement from the ring. Stephanie mentioned how Levesque almost lost his life:

“I almost lost Paul, my husband, and what’s weird and I haven’t talked about it, is I always had a feeling that I was going to lose him early. I just had that feeling. After we got through everything, that feeling went away. It’s like a pattern that was supposed to happen changed.”

There’s Nothing More Important: Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon then explained how the whole event led to a change in her perspective and prompted her to step away from the company in May 2022: