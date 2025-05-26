Stephanie McMahon Recalls Plans For WWE-Brand Tattoo

Stephanie McMahon’s name is synonymous with WWE but she wanted to make her connection even more permanent on her skin. On a recent edition of her What’s Your Story? podcast, Stephanie shared how she was ready to prove her WWE loyalty during her younger years.

“When I was younger, I wanted a tattoo and I was going to get the WWF logo. Thank God I didn’t do that. I’d be like a walking billboard if I had all the different logos that have evolved over time. I’m tatted on the inside.”

While McMahon didn’t get the tattoo, the idea of inking her body did not entirely vanish as she grew older. She explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, she considered getting a tattoo to symbolize her three daughters. However, concerns about how her body might react to the ink ultimately stopped her from comitting to the idea.

Several wrestlers have iconic tattoos, from CM Punk’s Pepsi ink to The Rock’s Brahma Bull. As for McMahon, she remains ink-free but her connection to WWE has never been in question.