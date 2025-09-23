Stephanie Vaquer Vows To Make History After World Title Win

New WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer is ready to make history following her victory at WWE Wrestlepalooza. Appearing on Monday Night Raw, Vaquer soaked in the adulation of the live crowd. Vaquer then addressed her victory over IYO SKY in Indianapolis and was grateful for the support of the WWE Universe.

“This championship represents the motivation and support you have all given me. And every single [one] of you celebrated with me at Wrestlepalooza and every single [one of] you cried with me. I need to say thank you.”

Vaquer then turned her attention to the future and what she intends to be a lengthy reign as champion. After reaching the pinnacle of WWE Raw’s women’s division, less than a year after debuting in NXT, Vaquer is ready to make history.

“My fire will be making history and nobody, I say nobody can stop me. La Primera! WWE Women’s World Champion.”

NEW WWE Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer thanks the WWE Universe for their support and promises a long title reign! pic.twitter.com/mx3zOOX4IV — WWE (@WWE) September 23, 2025

With this win, Vaquer has secured herself a place on the card at WWE Crown Jewel. The Women’s World Champion will face the WWE Women’s Champion on October 11 in Perth, Australia. A title match will take place on SmackDown between Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, and Nia Jax.

Vaquer’s road to the gold saw her win a battle royal at WWE Evolution before defeating SKY at Wrestlepalooza for the vacant gold. At one point, she had been scheduled to face Naomi at Clash in Paris, but Naomi’s pregnancy changed plans.

Now, Vaquer will be the target of every woman on WWE Raw from former champions like SKY, Rhea Ripley, and Becky Lynch, to those yet to hold the gold. Nevertheless, the Women’s World Champion remains confident that her reign won’t just impress, but it will be historic.