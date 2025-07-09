Popular Name And More Confirmed For Evolution 2 After Poster Snub

WWE has added several big names to Evolution 2.

The glaring omission of some big names, including that of Stephanie Vaquer and Asuka, from the official poster of the show made many wonder if the PPV will have enough star power.

The company confirmed that Asuka will be teaming with Kairi Sane to compete in the tag team title fatal four way at the show earlier this week, and now they’ve confirmed the match for Vaquer as well.

Tonight’s episode of NXT featured General Manager Ava revealing names that will represent NXT in the announced battle royal at the show. During the segment, Stephanie Vaquer, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri all came out to confirm that they’ll be a part of the battle royal as well.

WWE Evolution II Updated Card

The Women-only WWE event will take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, July 13. Here is the updated card for the show: