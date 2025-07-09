Popular Name And More Confirmed For Evolution 2 After Poster Snub

WWE has added several big names to Evolution 2.
The glaring omission of some big names, including that of Stephanie Vaquer and Asuka, from the official poster of the show made many wonder if the PPV will have enough star power.
The company confirmed that Asuka will be teaming with Kairi Sane to compete in the tag team title fatal four way at the show earlier this week, and now they’ve confirmed the match for Vaquer as well.
Tonight’s episode of NXT featured General Manager Ava revealing names that will represent NXT in the announced battle royal at the show. During the segment, Stephanie Vaquer, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri all came out to confirm that they’ll be a part of the battle royal as well.
WWE Evolution II Updated Card
The Women-only WWE event will take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, July 13. Here is the updated card for the show:
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) (with Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) vs. Jordynne Grace
- Women’s World Championship Match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- Fatal Four Way Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day (Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez) (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane)
- #1 Contender Battle Royal: Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Kelani Jordan, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Lash Legend, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae
- WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Trish Stratus
- No Holds Barred Match: Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
- Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria