Stephanie Vaquer Wants To Face Big Name After Crown Jewel Victory

Stephanie Vaquer feels ready for her biggest challenge yet.

The Women’s World Champion made an appearance on the Crown Jewel post-show, after she defeated Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton to become the Crown Jewel Champion at the latest WWE PLE.

During her appearance, Peter Rosenberg asked Vaquer which locker room member she’d like to defend her world title against next. Stephanie first claimed that she is ready for any and all competitors.

The fans then started chanting the name of AJ Lee, but La Primera went in a different direction, saying that she would like to face The Mami in a match if possible:

“I don’t know if you’re happy with that, but Rhea Ripley. She’s an amazing wrestler. She’s an amazing person too, and she had a really good experience here, so I really want to face Rhea Ripley, yes.”

The former Judgment Day star was in action on the PPV as well. The Australian star teamed up with IYO SKY to defeat the duo of Asuka and Kairi Sane, collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors, at the show.

With WWE pushing Vaquer as the next face of the Women’s division, an encounter between her and Ripley seems inevitable. Though she is still new to the main roster and it’s likely that officials will hold off this feud for a later date.