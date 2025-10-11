Stephanie Vaquer Wins WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Title in Perth

Stephanie Vaquer has continued her whirlwind of success in WWE by becoming the latest WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion. In the second match of WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, Vaquer, the Women’s World Champion defeated WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

This match marked Vaquer’s fourth championship win in 2025 alone. In addition to her Women’s World Championship reign, Vaquer is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Champion.

You can check out some match highlights below.

The Crown Jewel Championship means EVERYTHING to @Steph_Vaquer! ? pic.twitter.com/sWipGcRwgs — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2025

This match also marked Stratton’s first loss of 2025, putting the WWE Women’s Champion at an impressive, but imperfect 17-1. As for Vaquer, she has proven once again to be one of WWE’s very top stars, just 15 months after making her debut.