Stephanie Vaquer Promises Hell Ahead of WWE Raw Arrival, Champion Responds

Stephanie Vaquer is ready to unleash hell now that the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion is part of the Monday Night Raw roster. Taking to social media, Vaquer shared her warning ahead of her official debut on the red brand.

Ready or not, hell is unleashed tonight on RAW ? pic.twitter.com/RCmRhibvJL — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) June 2, 2025

Vaquer’s warning didn’t go unnoticed by the fans or the WWE Superstars. The ever-confident Liv Morgan responded on X, declaring Raw to be “my show.”

Good thing I’m a sinner ?



Welcome to my show, Stephanie ? https://t.co/v4ovoN6siE — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 2, 2025

Vaquer’s call-up to the main roster was confirmed by Adam Pearce in late May 2025, and marks a rapid call-up for Vaquer. Within a year, the Chilean Superstar has debuted in WWE, captured the NXT Women’s and Women’s North American Championship, and is now set to make her presence felt on Raw.

Vaquer could earn another huge win upon her debut on Raw as she will be part of a Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier. Win, lose, or draw, Vaquer is ready to unleash hell on the main roster.