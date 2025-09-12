Stephanie Vaquer Dismisses Injury Rumors After Segment Is Cut

A contract signing segment between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY was nixed from the September 8, episode of WWE Raw, raising speculation about why it was cut. Some theorized that the segment was cut because Stephanie Vaquer is dealing with an injury, but that is not the case at all.

Speaking with Adrian Hernandez, Vaquer addressed the claims she is out with an injury. The former NXT Women’s Champion revealed that she is healthy, adding that “There’s no injuries.” Vaquer also shared that she’s “ready for Raw next Monday,” teasing her involvement with the go-home Raw ahead of WrestlePalooza.

Vaquer will challenge for the vacant WWE Women’s World Championship at WrestlePalooza after earning the match with a battle royal win at Evolution. The all-female show also saw IYO SKY lose the gold to Naomi, who cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during Sky’s match with Rhea Ripley.

Questions remain as to why the segment was canceled at Raw, a show that did not see Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque at the creative helm. Nevertheless, Vaquer is healthy and ready to win gold, though can expect a fierce challenge from IYO SKY.