Stephanie Vaquer’s WWE Future Officially Confirmed After NXT Title Loss

Stephanie Vaquer has been assigned a new brand.

Rumors had been swirling about the female star’s WWE future after she surprisingly dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Jacy Jayne at this past Tuesday’s episode of the show.

It’s been less than a year since Vaquer debuted on the brand, so many were sceptical about a potential call-up but WWE has confirmed just that.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced in a new video on X that the former NXT Champion has agreed to join the Red Branded Show. He also confirmed that Stephanie Vaquer will be competing in the last Women’s Money In The Bank qualifying match against Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile this Monday:

This isn’t the only MITB qualifying match announced for the episode. WWE has confirmed that CM Punk will be competing for the last spot on the Men’s side, going up against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano on the same night.

Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, and Giulia have already qualified for the Money In The Bank match on the women’s side. On the men’s side, the list currently includes Andrade, Solo Sikoa, L.A. Knight, Penta, and Seth Rollins.

Vaquer has also been announced for a match at the Worlds Collide event on the same day as the Money In The Bank PPV. She’ll be teaming up with Lola Vice to face AAA stars Chik Tormenta and Dalys on the June 7 show.