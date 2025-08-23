Stephanie Vaquer & Naomi Trade Barbs As Pregnancy Postpones Plans

Stephanie Vaquer and Naomi still intend to wrestle as planned, even if their match won’t be happening anytime soon. At WWE Evolution, Vaquer won a battle royal, earning herself a shot at the Women’s World Championship at the WWE Clash in Paris event. Those plans were dashed when Naomi revealed that she is pregnant, an act that not only cut plans for the match, but ended her title reign.

Though a match won’t happen anytime soon, the issues between the two are not fading. On X, Vaquer ‘congratulated’ Naomi and Jimmy Uso before saying that the child has saved Naomi from a beating.

“I didn’t tell you before because you were surely overwhelmed with emotions, but I want to congratulate you and Jimmy on the future superstar that’s on the way. Someday I’ll tell your baby how they helped you escape from me and prevented ‘Stephanie Velcro’ from winning the title in Paris. Enjoy this new chapter, I know you’re going to be a great mom, Chiquita. I’m already ready for Paris and I’ll be here, waiting for you whenever you decide to come back”

Naomi didn’t take these comments lightly. In a fiery response, Naomi promised multi-generational vengeance on Vaquer, before wishing her the worst at Clash In Paris.

Velvetta please! Me and my baby gone beat your a???? when I get back. I don’t wish you well in Paris hahahhahahaha?? https://t.co/cVxegPmJgA — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) August 22, 2025

It’s too early to say what plans WWE will have for Naomi upon her return, whenever that may be. What can be said for sure is that the mother-to-be has hardly forgotten about Vaquer, who should certainly ‘Proceed with Caution.’