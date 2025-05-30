Stephanie Vaquer Breaks Silence On Surprising NXT Title Loss

Stephanie Vaquer says she’ll continue making history.

The Chilean pro wrestler surprisingly dropped the NXT Women’s title to Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne on this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT.

Vaquer who had not said anything about the loss till now made her first social media post since then on Thursday, writing that she’ll continue making history with support from her people:

I’ve made history, and I’ll keep making it ?

driven by the strength and love of my people. ?? pic.twitter.com/aNzIuvNBpF — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) May 30, 2025

Stephanie Vaquer had successfully defended the NXT Women’s Title against Jordynne Grace at the Battleground PPV this past Sunday. Her losing the title only days later on a regular NXT episode made many wonder if the female star was injured or taking time off.

The company, however, has since announced the former champion for a tag team match at the upcoming Worlds Collide event against a couple of AAA stars.

It’s unknown what the company is planning for Vaquer as she has been part of the NXT brand for less than a year. Though it’s likely that officials will fast-track her main roster call-up up due to her popularity, similar to the recent call up of Giulia.

Despite the possibility however, it’s still a mystery why the officials chose the NXT episode for the title change instead of the PPV. We’ll have to see if Stephanie gets a rematch for the belt before moving to Raw or SmackDown.