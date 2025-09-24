Stephanie Vaquer Recalls “Very Big Sacrifice” After WWE Women’s World Title Win

The new WWE Women’s World Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, has spoken out for the first time since her historic victory at the WrestlePalooza Premium Live Event this past Saturday. The Chilean star defeated IYO SKY in a hard-fought match to capture the vacant championship, marking her first taste of championship gold on the WWE main roster.

In a new interview with the Chilean news outlet CHV Noticias, an emotional Vaquer reflected on what the championship win means to her after years of hard work and sacrifice.

“Emotional. I still feel like I’m in this dream that I still haven’t woken up. I’m enjoying it a lot, it has been a very big sacrifice many years ago. I’ve dreamed of this every day in recent years, and the happy truth,” Vaquer said (h/t to Fightful). “And what better, as you say, that the first Latin American is Chilean and WWE world champion.”

Before signing with WWE and quickly rising through the ranks of NXT, Vaquer was a top star in CMLL, where she held multiple championships. Her decision to leave that established career behind to pursue her WWE dream is the “big sacrifice” she referenced. Her victory at WrestlePalooza came after she won a number one contender’s battle royal at the Evolution PLE.