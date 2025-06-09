Stephanie Vaquer Shares Update After Gruelling WWE Weekend

Stephanie Vaquer went through a grueling weekend and the former WWE NXT Women’s and Women’s North American Champion is still standing. After wrestling in three high-profile matches across SmackDown, Worlds Collide, and Money in the Bank in under 24 hours, the former NXT Women’s Champion took to social media to update fans on how she’s holding up.

SMACK DOWN, WORLDS COLLIDE, MONEY IN THE BANK

incredible victories and unforgettable experiences ?

Three matches in 24 hours and I’m still bursting with energy!

(although my body is definitely still feeling those ladders)

The love and support you give me is truly priceless. I… pic.twitter.com/rqY5UMWyQy — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) June 8, 2025

Vaquer kicked off her painful weekend on SmackDown where she competed in a six-woman tag-team match, from there she spent the weekend teaming with Lola Vice at Worlds Collide, where they defeated Chik Tormenta and Dalys in Los Angeles. Less than a day later, she stepped back into the ring for the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, squaring off against Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, Rhea Ripley, and Roxanne Perez.

Naomi won the women’s Ladder match but Vaquer left her mark in her Money in the Bank debut. Now, the Chilean Superstar is heading to Monday Night Raw, proving there’s no time to rest in the whirlwind known as WWE.

