Stephanie Vaquer Vows Payback After Nikki Bella’s Betrayal

The November 10 episode of WWE RAW saw Nikki Bella betray Stephanie Vaquer and now the Women’s World Champion has fired back. In a video shared by WWE’s account on X, Vaquer admitted that she trusted Nikki, despite being warned by others that Bella would betray her.

Looking to the future, Vaquer said that Nikki will now learn that she doesn’t forgive or forget. Vaquer ended by telling Nikki that she will pay for her actions, teasing a future match between the two.

“She betrayed me. They warned me, but I didn’t want to believe it. I still trusted with my heart, but it doesn’t matter, because what Nikki (Bella) is going to learn now is that La Primera doesn’t forgive, La Primera doesn’t forget. I’m getting my payback.”

Raw saw Vaquer retain her Women’s World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez before Bella’s betrayal after the match. Vaquer and Nikki had previously been allies and had faced Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez during the November 3, episode of WWE Raw.

Now, all signs point to a match between Nikki and Vaquer. Will Vaquer get her payback, or will the WWE Hall of Famer soon be Women's World Champion?