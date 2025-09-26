Stephanie Vaquer vs. Tiffany Stratton Set for WWE Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia

WWE Crown Jewel 2025 will feature a blockbuster Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match between Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton on October 11, 2025, at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

The champion vs. champion bout was set after Tiffany Stratton successfully retained her WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown in a triple threat match against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. Following her victory, Stratton immediately confronted WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer to close the show, setting up this highly anticipated clash.

The Women’s Crown Jewel Championship follows the same format as last year’s event, where the top women’s champions from each brand compete for brand supremacy and the honorary title.

Both competitors enter the match with considerable momentum. Vaquer captured her Women’s World Championship by defeating IYO SKY at Wrestlepalooza, while Stratton’s recent triple threat victory showcased her championship credentials against top-tier competition.

The match is positioned as one of the marquee bouts for Crown Jewel 2025, promising a top-tier clash between two of WWE's brightest rising stars on an international stage. With both champions representing the peak of their respective brands, this encounter will determine who claims the prestigious Women's Crown Jewel Championship.