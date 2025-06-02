Stephanie Vaquer Wins WWE Raw Debut, Qualifies for Money in the Bank

Stephanie Vaquer made an immediate impact in her WWE main roster debut Monday night, defeating both Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on Raw. The victory secured “La Premiera” a coveted spot in Saturday’s women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Vaquer’s debut win completes the six-woman roster for the premium live event’s marquee match. She joins an elite field that includes Rhea Ripley, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Giulia, and Naomi in what promises to be one of the most competitive Money in the Bank ladder matches in recent memory.

The Money in the Bank premium live event takes place this Saturday, where Vaquer will have the opportunity to capture the briefcase that guarantees a future championship match. Her successful debut sets high expectations as she transitions from NXT to WWE’s main roster.