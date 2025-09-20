Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Women's World Champion
Stephanie Vaquer Wins Women’s World Title At WWE Wrestlepalooza

by Thomas Lowson

Stephanie Vaquer is the brand new WWE Women’s World Champion after capturing the gold at WWE Wrestlepalooza with a win over IYO SKY. In the third match of the night, Vaquer won the title to kick off her first reign as Women’s World Champion.

This win gives Vaquer her first taste of gold on WWE’s main roster. She is a former NXT Women’s and Women’s North American Champion, and remains the only woman to have held both titles.

You can check out some highlights from the match below.

The Women’s World Champion had been vacated by Naomi, who was forced to give up the gold due to her pregnancy. Now Vaquer stands tall as the head of WWE Raw’s women’s division, while SKY will no doubt be hungry for a rematch for the gold.

