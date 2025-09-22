Stephanie Vaquer Thanks Shawn Michaels & More After World Title Win

Stephanie Vaquer captured the WWE Women’s World Championship at Wrestlepalooza, marking another major milestone for the Chilean star in 2025. Inside Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Vaquer defeated former champion IYO SKY to claim the vacant title.

After the match, Vaquer celebrated with her father, who had traveled from Chile to watch her perform. WWE NXT head Shawn Michaels later praised her victory on X, and Vaquer expressed gratitude to the family she found within WWE’s silver brand.

Thank you Jefe and thank you to my entire NXT family for always guiding me, supporting me, and pushing me to make my dreams come true. None of this would have been possible without you. ??

Gracias Shawn ?? https://t.co/nzYXfSQMMS — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) September 21, 2025

Michaels wasn’t the only name to acknowledge her achievement. On X, Vaquer also responded to congratulatory messages from Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and the Bella Twins.

I’ve fulfilled the dream of my life ? Thank you for believing in me, for always supporting me, and for taking care of all of us. I am deeply proud of my WWE family and I promise to be a worthy representative. This is only the beginning… La Primera is just getting started. ?? https://t.co/o5W4hxaXCW — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) September 21, 2025

Thank you for believing in me and for believing in an entire generation of women who worked tirelessly to make history in the ring. Thank you for being a true inspiration ??

Congratulations on your Hall of Fame induction so well deserved! ?? https://t.co/wdLs4hXByc — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) September 21, 2025

Thank you bonitas ?????? https://t.co/sml3pI5bJ3 — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) September 21, 2025

This win adds to an already remarkable rookie year for Vaquer, who signed with WWE in 2024. She made her NXT debut that September and quickly rose through the ranks, winning three championships in less than a year. In February 2025, she captured the NXT Women’s North American Championship, followed by the NXT Women’s Title just a month later.

Now, with the Women’s World Championship on her shoulder, Vaquer stands at the top of WWE Raw’s women’s division. With Crown Jewel on the horizon and a match for the Crown Jewel Women’s Title looming, it appears more gold could be in her future.