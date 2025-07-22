Stephen Amell Open to Wrestling Return Despite Major Hurdle

Stephen Amell isn’t ruling out a return to professional wrestling, but he admits there’s one major obstacle standing in his way: his wife’s reaction.

During a fan Q&A at Comic-Con Midlands, the former Arrow star was asked directly if he would ever get back in the ring. His response was both honest and humorous.

“I think my wife will kill me. I’m serious,” Amell said with a laugh. “You know, if the right thing came along. Um, yeah, for sure, but hasn’t happened quite yet.”

The admission came nearly a decade after Amell’s memorable WWE debut, which began with a chance encounter following his previous Comic-Con appearance in Birmingham. His wrestling journey started when Cody Rhodes invited him to a Monday Night Raw taping, leading to an on-screen interaction and eventually a match.

Amell’s wrestling experience wasn’t without its challenges. He revealed that he injured his back on the very first day of in-ring training, giving him firsthand knowledge of the sport’s physical demands.

“Most of those guys, you walk away from the business at some point, but you know, most of the time, by the time these guys do walk away, like they’ll have to have a neck surgery or a back surgery or shoulders replaced or hips replaced or knees replaced,” he explained. “It’s a grueling grueling lifestyle.”

Despite understanding the risks, Amell’s fondness for the wrestling world remains evident. He’s still occasionally spotted in WWE crowds and maintains relationships within the industry. His realistic assessment of wrestling’s toll doesn’t seem to have dampened his appreciation for the artform.

The 44-year-old actor’s approach reflects a mature perspective on balancing career opportunities with family priorities. While he’s clearly interested in the right wrestling opportunity, his wife’s concerns appear to be a significant factor in any decision.

For wrestling fans hoping to see the Green Arrow actor return to the squared circle, Amell’s comments suggest it’s not impossible—just improbable without the perfect circumstances and family approval.

As one enthusiastic fan at the convention put it when encouraging a return: “I think you should do it, too.”

Amell’s response was telling: “All right. Thank you.”

The door remains open, even if his wife might prefer it stayed closed.