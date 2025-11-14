Steve Austin Discloses The Most Memorable Moment of His Career

Stone Cold Steve Austin has revealed the most memorable moment of his career.

The Wrestling Veteran was asked the question during a recent interview with DJD Classics. The WWE Hall of Famer first mentioned how he loved working with the Rock and that his feud with Vince McMahon changed the wrestling world forever.

The one moment that Steve Austin cherishes more than all others, however, comes from his WrestleMania 13 No DQ submission match with Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart:

“That match at WrestleMania 13, I knew we had those people from Jump Street. I dived on him, started whipping his ass, and then we go into a barricade. I start bleeding like a stuck pig. Finally, after a couple of attempts, he turns me over in that sharpshooter, and I’m laying there, and I’m in a push up position, and I am trying to escape.”

I’ll Never Forget: Stone Cold Steve Austin

The ending of the bout saw Steve Austin passing out from pain and loss of blood after being locked in the Sharpshooter by Hart. The special guest referee, Ken Shamrock then awarded the match to Bret.

The Hitman continued attacking the Texas Rattlesnake even after the bell, however, leading to the most famous double turn in wrestling history.

The WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that the acoustics of the arena made the whole thing even more special. Austin claimed that he will never forget the moment when he was just laying there in the pool of his own blood:

“We loved working Chicago Rosemont Horizon, because first of all, the fans are terrific. And the acoustics in that building, that’s a wooden ceiling. So when they yell, it’s kind of like hitting the gas pedal, you get an immediate response. Everything you do in that ring is driven by a response. Man, those people are just quick. And so we had that crowd, hook, line and sinker, and I was going to pass out in the pool of blood. Got in the finish. Got the finish earlier from Vince. The pool of blood was not planned, until later by two individuals. There was a no color policy in effect, and I was laying there bleeding like a stuck pig. And I’ll never forget, to answer your question, that moment was finishing that match, executing the double turn, and laying there.”

Stone Cold Steve Austin later revealed that the idea of delivering a stunner to Shamrock when the UFC legend tried to pull him up was his own. He also named Bret Hart as the opponent he loved sharing the ring with the most.