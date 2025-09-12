Steve Austin Reportedly Discussed For WWE WrestleMania In Saudi Arabia

With the news that WWE is planning to hold WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia in 2027, another legendary name has reportedly been discussed for a potential in-ring return at the historic event: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has detailed the situation, noting that while nothing is confirmed, the Texas Rattlesnake is a name that has been talked about for what is being billed as the “most star-laden show in history.”

In the latest edition of the newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided an update on the plans for the international premium live event. The goal is to bring in as many big-name legends as possible, and that includes arguably the biggest of them all. “Another name that has been talked about is Steve Austin, who would be 62 at the time of the show. At this point Austin is yet to be confirmed,” Meltzer wrote. The report adds a key detail about the current status of the discussions. “From the Saudi Arabia side, what they have been told by WWE and/or Austin is that he wants to make sure he is healthy and would be physically ready to do a match.”

The report of interest in Austin for the Saudi Arabia show aligns with the previously reported goal of the event. The Saudi partners are reportedly putting up a “ridiculous amount of money” to make the 2027 WrestleMania the “most star-studded show ever, by far.” Meltzer had previously noted that “anyone coming out of retirement that wants to come out of retirement of big name value will be able to get a lot of money on this show,” and Austin certainly fits that description.

However, Austin has been selective about his involvement with WWE since his last official match. The report notes his reluctance to participate in recent WrestleMania events in a physical capacity. “Austin has great pride and was happy with the idea his match with Kevin Owens would be his last. He turned down the 2024 Mania where his only planned role was to choke slam Rock before Rhodes would beat Roman Reigns, a spot that Undertaker was put in when Austin turned it down,” Meltzer wrote.

Austin’s last official match was at WrestleMania 38 in 2022, where he defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match in his home state of Texas. The match was widely praised by fans and critics, and it provided a fitting, storybook ending to his legendary in-ring career.

The situation with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the 2027 WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia remains a developing one. While he is a name that is being discussed, his participation is far from a certainty and will ultimately depend on his health, his desire to compete, and whether the creative and financial offer is one he simply cannot refuse. The full report can be found in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.