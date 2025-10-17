Steve Austin Teases Return Of Broken Skull Sessions

WWE Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has hinted at a potential return of his WWE series, Broken Skull Sessions. The wrestling legend has sparked speculation after a recent social media interaction with a fan.

Austin officially retired from in-ring competition in 2003 following his match against The Rock at WrestleMania XIX, citing an accumulation of injuries. Despite his retirement, “The Texas Rattlesnake” has remained a fixture in WWE, making sporadic appearances over the years.

One of his post-retirement ventures was the “Broken Skull Sessions” podcast on the WWE Network. The popular interview series, which ran from 2019 to 2022, suddenly stopped producing new episodes, leaving fans to wonder about its status.

Recently, on his Instagram account, a fan asked Austin if a new episode of the podcast was coming soon. In response, Austin reportedly told the fan to give him a “couple of weeks,” immediately fueling rumors that the “Broken Skull Sessions” is set to make a comeback.

While the return of his podcast is an exciting prospect for fans, there is also continued speculation about another in-ring return. After 19 years of retirement, Austin competed in a No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, proving he can still perform at a high level.

Since that acclaimed return, Austin has teased that he may not be done with professional wrestling. Reports have also indicated that there is significant interest from Saudi Arabia in having Austin compete at a future event in the country, with the government reportedly willing to offer a substantial payday for legends.