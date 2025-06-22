Latest On ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s Potential In-Ring Return

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin came out of retirement at WrestleMania 38 in 2022—where he defeated Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. While many believed that this marked the end of his time competing, a new update suggests Austin might not be done just yet.

According to Fightful Select, multiple people who interacted with Austin during WrestleMania 41 weekend said he hinted at a potential return. One source claimed Austin told them he “might have one more in him”—suggesting he wasn’t just referring to another signature ATV entrance.

Austin has previously stated that “TKO hasn’t reached out” since taking over WWE operations, he was involved in this year’s WrestleMania week events. Those who saw him noted that he appeared physically healthy and mentally open to returning—if the right circumstances arise.

This isn’t the first time WWE has considered bringing Austin back. In 2023, there were internal discussions about a possible match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, though plans never materialized. Brock Lesnar was also considered as an opponent, while fans remain hopeful of a long awaited showdown with CM Punk.

Whether such a high-profile showdown ever happens is still uncertain—but for now, Stone Cold isn’t shutting the door on a return.



