WWE Alum Claims Company Is Withholding Royalty Checks

WWE’s royalty checks have been under the spotlight as of late, with Kevin Nash claiming that his earning have been halved thanks to TKO. While Nash isn’t pleased with earning less from his royalties, he is at least getting something, which is more than what Stevie Richards can say.

Appearing on The Stevie Richards Show YouTube channel, the Right to Censor alum discussed Nash’s situation and revealed that despite years of work with WWE, he hasn’t received a royalty check in nearly a decade.

“I have to call WWE. I haven’t gotten a royalty check in probably 10 years, and I’m definitely not getting one now.“

Richards said that Nash has begun a game of ‘chicken’ as time will tell whether WWE will respond to his complaint. Richards is hopeful that Nash’s comments will lead to other coming forward.

“Once Kevin stands his ground, and I assume Sean Waltman will too, that could open the door for other talent—especially within the nWo group.”

Richards acknowledged that he wouldn’t expect payments comparable to Nash or other nWo members, but still wants clarity about what he’s owed. He confirmed plans to reach out to WWE’s talent relations department to investigate the issue.

“I’m telling you, I haven’t seen a single check in 10 years… I’m actually going to email talent relations after this and ask if I’m owed any royalty checks, because I haven’t gotten one in 8 to 10 years.“

Richards was part of WWE from 1999 to 2008, during which he became a 21-time Hardcore Champion and led the Right to Censor faction. With a lasting legacy in WWE history, time will tell if Richards will finally receive what he’s due.