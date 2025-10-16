Released Superstar Appears During WWE Evolve Succession Event

Stevie Turner is no longer part of WWE, but that didn’t prevent her from appearing at the WWE Evolve Succession event. In a backstage segment, Turner was seen on the phone, speaking about AAA. Turner then spoke to actor/comedian Big Jahh, as part of a wider Tubi crossover.

Stevie Turner was among those who parted ways with WWE in October 2025. After her release, Turner shared she was excited to wrestle again, as she hadn’t competed in WWE for the majority of 2025. In a later statement, Turner expressed her gratitude to WWE, adding that she had no regrets over her four-year tenure.

Turner’s appearance wasn’t the only notable moment from WWE Evolve Succession. The event saw the crowning of a new WWE Evolve Women’s Champion in Kendal Grey. The title had previously been held by Kali Armstrong and this marked the first title change in the brand’s history.

Turner’s role at WWE Evolve Succession was certainly a surprise and it remains to be seen what’s next. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Stevie Turner.