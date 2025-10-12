Stevie Turner
Stevie Turner Is Excited To Wrestle Again After WWE Departure

by Thomas Lowson

Stevie Turner is excited to get back in the ring now that her tenure with WWE has come to an end. On X, Turner shared her excitement.

Turner had just 52 matches during her tenure with WWE, a run that began upon her signing in March 2021. Her post hints at frustrations over feeling underutilized as an in-ring talent within the promotion. Turner’s most recent match was in February 2025, where she was on the losing end of a tag-team match at an NXT live event.

In March 2025, Turner was announced as the General Manager of Evolve, though the English performer later dubbed herself as Evolve’s Prime Minister. This role would have seemingly ended Turner’s in-ring career with WWE, in favor of being an on-screen authority figure.

Before WWE, Turner wrestled on the UK independent scene as Bobbi Tyler and became a six-time champion across various promotions. She also wrestled for STARDOM, where she was part of the Tokyo Cyber Squad.

Now, Turner/Tyler is ready to re-establish herself as an in-ring threat. Her post shares how being in WWE isn’t always fulfilling for those who want to wrestle.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

