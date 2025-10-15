Stevie Turner on Her WWE Exit: I Have No Regrets, Just Gratitude

Stevie Turner was among those cut from WWE in October 2025, bringing an abrupt end to her role as WWE Evolve’s General Manager. On X, Turner shared a statement, addressing her feelings now that her time with WWE has come to an end.
“I wanted to give it a few days to process my feelings and deliver a genuine message; I’m overwhelmed with love and I am so, so bloody proud of all I did as Stevie Turner. From working in ‘NXT UK’ in my home of London, to leaving it all and flying across the world and achieving a life goal by moving to ‘NXT’ Orlando.
“I was 4D, a streamer, made history in the first ever TNA/’NXT’ match and became the Prime Minister of Evolve. I loved every second of everything I did, and despite not having the simplest journey, I’m proud I always gave 100% to everything presented to me. I have no regrets, no loss of love – just a heart full of gratitude and wonder for the future.
“I’m excited to keep working on the feature film ‘Welcome to Paradise’ with Crucible Films and show what I can offer the world of voice acting/acting. And of course, I’m excited to lace my wrestling boots again.
“My one hope is that in all I’ve done, that I would have made my late tag partner Hana Kimura proud, because without her, I would have never had the confidence to push further for my dreams.”
Turner joined WWE in 2021, initially as part of WWE NXT UK before moving to WWE NXT. During her tenure with the company, Turner would see major changes professionally and personally, including marrying her husband Kit Wilson.
Wilson wrestled just over 50 times during her time with WWE and is excited to get back in the ring outside of the promotion. While losing a job is rarely a fun time, Turner is grateful for her WWE tenure and is ready for what comes next.