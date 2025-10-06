Stipulation Added To Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed Match At WWE Crown Jewel

A new, violent stipulation has been added to the highly personal grudge match between Roman Reigns and “Big” Bronson Reed for this Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel. On the October 6 episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that the two powerhouse superstars will now face each in an Australian Street Fight. The announcement was made during an opening segment that saw the two rivals come face-to-face for the first time since their encounter at Clash in Paris, and it ended with a wild brawl that had to be broken up by security.

The show kicked off with Roman Reigns addressing the WWE Universe, but he was quickly interrupted by Bronson Reed and his advocate, Paul Heyman. Heyman taunted Reigns, reminding him that after their match at Clash in Paris, Reigns was stretchered out of the arena for the first time in his career. Reed then took the microphone and invoked the names of Reigns’s legendary father, Sika, and his uncles, questioning how they would feel about his moment of vulnerability.

The personal insults enraged “The Tribal Chief,” who challenged Reed to a fight right then and there. Paul Heyman stepped in and declared that the match would happen on Reed’s terms, in his home country of Australia, and that it would be an Australian Street Fight. Reigns immediately accepted the challenge, leading to a brawl between the two men that spilled all over the ringside area before officials could separate them.