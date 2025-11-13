Stone Cold Opens Up On Struggles After WWE Retirement

‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is considered one of the greatest wrestlers in the world, but life after the squared circle was not easy for the WWE Hall of Famer. Appearing on NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s podcast to discuss his career, Austin reflected retiring from in-ring competition in 2003 and immediately feeling different.

“You work your ass off cause that’s what we’re here to do and then you enjoy retirement. Hell I retired at 38 you know how much money I left on the table? Not just about the money, it’s about the good times, being with the boys…that’s what I lived and breathed. And so, I didn’t handle it well.”

In the three years after his retirement, Austin did “a lot of stupid stuff”. Eventually, Austin had a heart-to-heart with his own reflection and knew things had to change.

“I went to the bathroom and just looked at myself in the mirror. I didn’t say this out loud but I thought ‘Dude, the things you’re doing are not conducive to living a long life.“

Austin said that a return to his pre-wrestling job as a forklift driver was not an option after years of becoming a household name in the ring. Eventually, Austin sought help from ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page, though change did not come easy for the Rattlesnake.

“I packed up, moved in with Diamond Dallas Page in Los Angeles. Wasted about a year out there, searching for the bottom of a lot of bottles.”

Things eventually turned around in 2011 when Austin was offered a role hosting the revamped Tough Enough. For the former World Champion, this role helped him heal some of the wounds left from his abrupt departure from the ring.

Today Austin makes sporadic appearances for WWE, including as part of WrestleMania 41 in April 2025. While it remains to be seen when Steve will next appear, fans can expect a can of ‘Whoop-Ass’ to be opened when the Rattlesnake is in town.



