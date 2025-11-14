Stephanie McMahon Reveals Reaction To ‘Slut’ Chants From Fans

Stephanie McMahon did not mind being called a slut.

The former WWE Executive invited Paul Heyman as a guest on the latest episode of her podcast. Heyman talked about things such as working with Brock Lesnar, the Roman Reigns Bloodline story and more.

During the talk, Stephanie McMahon also discussed being a heel in WWE and how the fans were very vocal about her character in the company during the Attitude Era. McMahon first revealed what she thought was the most horrifying chant directed towards her by the crowd:

“The things they say sometimes, it’s really funny. My most horrifying [chant] was, ‘she’s got side meat.” I hate that one, it’s mean. Chicago with ‘she’s a crack whore.’ Most everywhere else, it was ‘slut.’ They chanted ‘slut’ as soon as I turned heel, and it was so great.”

Greatest Thing I Ever Heard: Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon also talked about her heel turn during the 1999 Armageddon PPV. Vince McMahon faced Triple H in the main event of the show.

The former WWE Chairman was helped by Mankind and he looked to be in control of the bout. This was until Stephanie interfered by stopping Vince from using the sledgehammer on The Game, allowing Triple H to pick up the victory.

The female star mentioned how the crowd were very vocal about her betrayal the night after on Raw, but claimed that she did not mind the reaction:

“The next day, we were in Florida, they came with the ‘slut’ chant and it was the greatest thing I had ever heard cause nobody else got chanted at that way. It’s fantastic! Arenas of people, 1000s of people chanting ‘slut’ at me. It’s the best. That’s the greatest. I mean, who could say that? Not many people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Paul Heyman claimed that being a heel is much easier because you have to be conscious of everything you do as a babyface.