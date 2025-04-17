Street Profits Address Being Left Off WWE WrestleMania: ‘You Got To Ride The Bench Sometimes’

The card for this year’s WWE WrestleMania is stacked with a lot of big-time matches. However, not everyone is featured, including the Street Profits. However, it doesn’t sound like they’re too upset about being left off the WrestleMania 41 card.

This Friday on SmackDown, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championships on WrestleMania SmackDown against the Motor City Machine Guns. Neither of them has matches scheduled at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on either Saturday or Sunday.

While appearing on the It Is What It Is show, the champions were asked about not competing at WrestleMania.

“I’d be lying if I said I don’t want to ride the pine,” Dawkins said. “But hey, sometimes you got to play your role. You got to ride the bench sometimes. But hey, you know what? We on SmackDown. We defending the titles. We going to do work against Motor City Machine Guns. We gonna beat them boys down.”

Dawkins added, “We’re going to go out there and put on a show.”

The Street Profits aren’t alone. Several wrestlers left off the WrestleMania card will be in action Friday night including WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green.

Green will team with Alba Fyre and Piper Niven against Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, and Zelina Vega on SmackDown. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also take place on SmackDown.