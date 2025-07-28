Gunther Vs. Punk
Image credit: WWE
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

SummerSlam Posters Hints at CM Punk-GUNTHER Main Event

by Thomas Lowson
WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE has yet to confirm which match will headline each night of WWE SummerSlam 2025, but a recently updated promotional banner on Peacock may have spoiled the surprise. New artwork for the Saturday portion of the show World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and challenger CM Punk, while Sunday’s banner showcases John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes.

WWE typically uses its main event match to sell a Premium Live Event, and this has led to speculation that Punk vs. GUNTHER will headline SummerSlam‘s first night. If accurate, this would mark CM Punk’s first SummerSlam main event since 2012, where he left the Biggest Party of the Summer with gold around his waist.

Punk has a history of winning gold at SummerSlam, including beating Jeff Hardy for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2009. Punk retained World title gold in 2008, 2011, and 2012, proving that he knows how to win big at the PLE.

This development could also impact the rest of the card. Roman Reigns’ Bloodline tag match may be slotted earlier on Saturday’s show, while Cena vs. Rhodes appears poised to headline Sunday. Whatever order the show’s matches fall under, expect a massive two-night event in New Jersey.

CM Punk: WWE Unreal Goes Against Everything I Was Taught
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News