SummerSlam Posters Hints at CM Punk-GUNTHER Main Event

WWE has yet to confirm which match will headline each night of WWE SummerSlam 2025, but a recently updated promotional banner on Peacock may have spoiled the surprise. New artwork for the Saturday portion of the show World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER and challenger CM Punk, while Sunday’s banner showcases John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes.

WWE is now promoting CM Punk vs. GUNTHER on the main cover of Night 1 of SummerSlam on Peacock.



WWE typically uses its main event match to sell a Premium Live Event, and this has led to speculation that Punk vs. GUNTHER will headline SummerSlam‘s first night. If accurate, this would mark CM Punk’s first SummerSlam main event since 2012, where he left the Biggest Party of the Summer with gold around his waist.

Punk has a history of winning gold at SummerSlam, including beating Jeff Hardy for the World Heavyweight Championship in 2009. Punk retained World title gold in 2008, 2011, and 2012, proving that he knows how to win big at the PLE.

This development could also impact the rest of the card. Roman Reigns’ Bloodline tag match may be slotted earlier on Saturday’s show, while Cena vs. Rhodes appears poised to headline Sunday. Whatever order the show’s matches fall under, expect a massive two-night event in New Jersey.