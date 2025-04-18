SummerSlam 2025 Tickets: 2-Day Combo On Sale May 2

WWE has confirmed that two-day combo tickets for SummerSlam 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be available to the public starting Friday, May 2 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

The event will mark the first time SummerSlam is held over two nights, taking place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3.

Chase Freedom cardmembers will receive exclusive presale access beginning Tuesday, April 29 at 10 a.m. ET. General presale access opens Wednesday, April 30 at 10 a.m. ET and runs through Thursday, May 1 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Fans can register for the general presale at WWE.com.

In addition to standard ticket sales, SummerSlam Priority Passes are available through On Location, WWE’s official fan hospitality partner. These premium packages include perks such as ringside photo opportunities, pre-show hospitality, and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars.

MetLife Stadium, home to the New York Giants and New York Jets, has previously hosted major WWE events including WrestleMania 29 and WrestleMania in 2019. It is also set to host the FIFA World Cup Final in 2026.