Watch: Fight Breaks Out In Crowd During SummerSlam

The SummerSlam PPV featured an unexpected fight, though not between wrestlers.

The company presented the first ever two-night SummerSlam event from MetLife Stadium this week, with both the nights ending on completely unexpected notes.

One of the most surprising moments of weekend however, was completely unplanned. The moment came during Solo Sikoa’s entrance on night two, when a fight broke out between two women in the crowd:

Solo Sikoa defended his United States Championship against former teammate Jacob Fatu in a steel cage match at the show. The trio of JC Mateo, Talla Tonga, and Tonga Loa showed up towards the ending of the bout to help Solo.

Jimmy Uso then came out to even the odds but his support proved to be inadequate. Solo Sikoa retained the title by escaping the cage in the end, after Talla Tonga smashed the cage door into Fatu’s face.

Jimmy Uso attacked Mateo after the match and threw him into the steel cage. Jimmy put Loa with him and Jacob Fatu ended the segment with a Moonsault off the cage on his opponents.

Apart from this, the show also featured the surprise return of Brock Lesnar who attacked John Cena after the main event. You can check out some backstage details of how WWE pulled this off here.