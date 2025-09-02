Superstars Have Fun After WWE Raw in Paris, France

The fun didn’t stop after the cameras stopped rolling following the September 1, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw in Paris, France. In the show’s main event, Jey Uso and LA Knight battled ‘Big’ Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker. The segment ultimately saw Jimmy Uso reunite with his brother, much to the delight of the fans in La Defense Arena.

After the show, Rhea Ripley made her entrance in the French capital. As back in the U.S. and around the world, Ripley received a huge reaction as fans sang to her theme.

That entrance of Rhea Ripley after Raw definitely had the biggest reaction from women in the audience pic.twitter.com/LarvDA23Ru — C.B. (@Cocodwor) September 1, 2025

In the ring, Ripley thanked the fans for being “awesome,” though didn’t make reference to being mobbed before Clash in Paris. Jey Uso was then handed the mic and shared a YEET with the crowd as his theme song played.

“you good, jey?”

“i’m good now”



KILL ME NOW OMYGOD



pic.twitter.com/ISoqOG9qHG — sash (@ripleysprada) September 2, 2025

LA Knight and Rhea Ripley had some fun in the ring. In fan-recorded footage, the pair can be seen sharing a high five and a hug before participating in some unique dance choreography.

i love whatever is wrong with them pic.twitter.com/pPUCwCj4Ip — ? (@gay4ripley) September 1, 2025

While Knight, Uso, and Ripley had fun after Raw, none were in a joking mood during the show. Knight and Jey shared their frustrations over not leaving Clash in Paris as the World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, Ripley had a segment with Asuka, who made clear that IYO SKY didn’t need anyone but the Empress of Tomorrow.