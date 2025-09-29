Tag Team Match Set For WWE Crown Jewel

A major women’s tag team match has been made official for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. On the September 29 episode of Monday Night Raw, it was confirmed that former rivals Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY will join forces to take on the Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

The match is a result of the implosion of the Damage CTRL faction. The feud has been building for weeks, centered on the growing mutual respect between Ripley and SKY, which appeared to cause a rift within Damage CTRL. The tension finally exploded on last week’s episode of Raw, when Asuka and Kairi Sane viciously turned on their long-time partner, IYO SKY, attacking her after Asuka had blinded Ripley with her signature poison mist.

The updated card for WWE Crown Jewel is below: