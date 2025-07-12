Celebrity Tag-Team Match Set For WWE SummerSlam 2025

The stars will be out at WWE SummerSlam 2025, with a huge tag-team match confirmed for the August Premium Live Event. During WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, it was announced that Randy Orton and Jelly Roll will battle Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

This match was made after all four men got physical during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. For Jelly Roll, this will mark his in-ring debut for WWE. As for Paul, it will be his 22nd match for WWE and his fourth time competing at SummerSlam.

With this year’s show being the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, it’s unclear which night this stacked tag-team match will fall on. It remains to be seen if Jelly Roll can deliver in the ring and reach the bar set by Paul, Bad Bunny, and others in celebrity matches.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place as a two-night event on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Cardi B will host the show.