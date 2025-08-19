Talk Of A Chris Jericho WWE Return Reportedly Heats Up

With Chris Jericho’s AEW contract set to expire later this year, there is a growing belief backstage in both WWE that the legendary performer could be heading back to WWE for a final run.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation, stating that the talk surrounding a potential Jericho reunion with WWE has begun to heat up in recent days.

“Jericho is actually a really big story. His contract is up at the end of the year, or late in the year, and there’s certainly been lots and lots of talk about WWE,” Meltzer said (H/T to SI.com). “I know from a WWE standpoint that there is lots of talk there about Jericho. People speculating Royal Rumble. Nobody has officially said anything, nor will anyone officially say anything.”

The latest chatter comes just a few months after Jericho himself publicly stated he would be willing to consider a move back to WWE. During a fan event, he made it clear he was keeping his options open. “Of course I would consider going back there. I would consider not going back there too. It just depends on what the situation is and what’s going on with me,” Jericho said.

“The Ocho” has not been seen on AEW programming for several months. His last appearance was in April, when he was written off television after a storyline where he walked out on his Learning Tree stablemates, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. His extended absence has left many wondering about his future with the promotion he helped launch.