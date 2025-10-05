Unlikely WWE Superstar Is Cameo’s Most Expensive Video Request

Cameo is a video service that allows fans to request a personalized video message from their favorite celebrities, albeit for a price. While there are thousands of celebrities and notable names available on Cameo, one WWE Superstar is proving to be the most expensive of them all.

Tama Tonga is the highest-priced celebrity on Cameo, with his videos costing $10,000. His videos have an average length of 1:13, meaning fans are paying $136.98 per second of Tonga’s time. Tonga currently has 36 reviews, all of which are five stars.

Tonga’s Cameo price far exceeds bigger stars like Ric Flair, Kevin Nash, or Kurt Angle. Tonga’s most recent video was made in 2023, before he joined WWE. It cannot be confirmed if he has increased his price since that last video.

In 2020, WWE banned talent from having Cameo accounts, as part of a crack-down on third party deals. While that policy has clearly been reversed, it may be a long time before somebody shells out $10,000 for just over a minute of Tama Tonga’s time.