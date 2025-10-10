Spoiler: Injured Star Returns to SmackDown After 6 Months

The MFT is complete again.

Solo Sikoa had been hyping a change to his group the last few weeks on WWE programming. It was finally revealed on this week’s episode of SmackDown that came live from Australia for international audience.

Shinsuke Nakamura first made his surprise return to answer Sami Zayn’s US title open challenge. The Japanese star almost won the match with a Kinshasa but the defending champion somehow remained in the match.

A hooded figure then showed up at the ringside and sent Nakamura over the barricade. He got into the ring and attacked Sami. Removing the hood, the figure revealed himself to be none other than a returning Tama Tonga.

Tama Tonga is back! pic.twitter.com/YbyrWLOk7I — Cultaholic Wrestling (@Cultaholic) October 10, 2025

NAKAMURA ANSWERS THE US OPEN CHALLENGE



AND HE'S GOT HIS OLD THEME SONG BACK ??#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/4GGUnqFgKp — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) October 10, 2025

Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, and Talla Tonga then came out. They first surrounded the ring and then went on to deliver a beating to both Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura before the group’s leader Solo Sikoa strolled into the arena and posed with their bodies to end the segment.

Tama Tonga had been out of action since before WrestleMania 41 due to an undisclosed injury. He was written off TV during the April 18 episode of SmackDown with an attack from LA Knight.

Sami had beat Sikoa to win the US championship during the August 29 episode of the Blue Branded show. After today’s attack, it seems this rivalry is not ending anytime soon.