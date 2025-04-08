Tammy Sytch Ordered to Pay $5 Million in Civil Case Over Fatal DUI Crash

Tammy Sytch has been ordered to pay $5 million to the estate of Julian Lasseter following a civil judgment in Volusia County, Florida. The ruling officially closes the lawsuit related to the 2022 DUI crash that resulted in Lasseter’s death and Sytch’s subsequent imprisonment.

The consent judgment obtained by PWInsider was issued on April 3, 2025 by Circuit Judge Mary G. Jolley, and stems from a settlement reached in February. Sytch is required to pay the sum with interest and complete a financial disclosure under oath within 45 days unless the judgment is satisfied or discovery stayed.

Lasseter was killed in March 2022 when Sytch, driving under the influence with a suspended license, rear-ended his vehicle. At the time, she had an open bottle of vodka and cannabis in her system.

The civil suit accused Sytch of negligence and sought damages exceeding $30,000 for medical costs, funeral expenses, and emotional loss suffered by Lasseter’s adult daughter.

Sytch was sentenced in November 2023 to 17 years in prison for DUI manslaughter and related charges, with an additional eight years of probation. Her request to serve concurrent sentences was denied.

She is currently incarcerated and is expected to remain in prison until at least 2039.