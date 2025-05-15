Tatanka Attending Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE legend Tatanka has announced he will be attending WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24, 2025, alongside his wife Michelle and their two sons, Joseph and Jeremiah Chavis. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Tatanka thanked WWE and expressed pride in his family’s Native American heritage, declaring, “The #NativeAmerican Dynasty Begins!”

Tatanka, known for his iconic run in the 1990s (and sporadic WWE appearances in the mid-2010s) remains a beloved figure among wrestling fans.

His sons, Joseph and Jeremiah, are following in his footsteps, with Jeremiah already gaining experience in wrestling training and appearances.