Terence Crawford Reflects On WWE Appearance: “It was Electrifying”

Undefeated boxing champion Terence Crawford is opening up about his appearance on last week’s WWE SmackDown and why he has so much respect for pro wrestlers.

WWE is experiencing a boom in popularity, with many celebrities attending live events. Fans have seen mainstream guests like Sexyy Red or Jalen Brunson appear on WWE TV to create fun crossover moments. Crawford had an unforgettable experience on last week’s July 19 SmackDown from his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.

The accomplished pugilist helped Rhodes fend off an attack from Austin Theory and Grayson Waller by handing him a steel chair. Although Crawford wasn’t featured elsewhere in the show, he had a fun moment in front of his children and peers.

Thehe WBO and WBA Welterweight Champion spoke highly of WWE appearance during an interview with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour.

“It was dope. I got invited to actually go to Smackdown, and being that it was in Omaha, I was coming back that day. I been a big wrestling fan for as long as I can remember.” – Terence Crawford on The MMA Hour

He shared how he watched other wrestling greats, such as The Undertaker, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Stone Cold Steve Austin, and would imitate their moves growing up.

Crawford noted that he still keeps up with what is happening through his children, who have become fans. When asked if he would compete in the wrestling ring, he admitted that he wasn’t sure and felt nervous about his involvement at Friday Night Smackdown. However, Crawford ultimately enjoyed being part of a WWE moment.

“…The experience was second to none, I must say. It was electrifying. I was actually nervous doing it…because it was different, like, alright, I’m going to give him(Rhodes) this chair, you know, go hit this dude with it, you know what I mean, but it was dope. It was a good feeling because not only was it in my hometown, but it was live on WWE, and that’s a big thing. It’s a big platform,” said Crawford.

Terence Crawford On His Respect For Wrestlers

Although Crawford remained undecided about competing in a wrestling ring, his experience on July 19 gave him a new perspective on the sport. In the interview, he revealed that he was able to go backstage with his children and see how some wrestlers prepare to perform. This experience helped the boxing champion see the similarities between his sport and wrestling.

“…It’s kinda funny because how we(Boxers) warm-up and before we come through the tunnel, and we getting ready for our big moment, it’s the same way they do,” said Crawford. They getting mentally, physically, and emotionally ready to go entertain the crowd. So it’s like they amping themselves up, getting their little sweat on, talking to themselves, and getting in that mode. It’s dope because I know exactly how they feel.”

“Bud” also compared how boxers and wrestlers have situations where they may have to work while injured to entertain fans. He admired wrestlers who put their bodies on the line despite the risk.

“…The level of toughness that you got to have to know that you’re going to get injured, one way or another, to entertain these fans is dope. The things that people go through just to put a smile on the fans’ faces is amazing.”

While he may not follow in the footsteps of Floyd Mayweather in competing in a WWE ring, “Bud” seems open to attending another WWE event with his family in the future. For now, Crawford must focus on moving up to junior middleweight to take on WBA champion Israil Madrimov on August 3.