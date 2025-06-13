Terri Runnels Reveals Near-Death Experience During WWE Match

Terri Runnells is better known as a manager than a wrestler, but one match nearly marked the end of the former Marlena. Speaking with Ring the Belle, Runnels recounted a frightening moment from a 2002 Monday Night Raw “fluff match” against Stacy Keibler which saw her get tarred and feathered with a combination of syrup and feathers.

“The mistake I made was trying to take a breath before the syrup hit. Oh my god. I opened my mouth to breathe—and it all came in. The syrup coated my throat.”

Having her throat drenched in syrup made things difficult for Runnels, and things went from bad to worst once the feathers came into play.

“When the little pin feathers from the feather pillow hit, they went straight into my throat. Every tiny feather stuck because of the syrup. I couldn’t breathe. I thought, ‘I’m going to die on live television.”

Runnels described the situation as “God awful” but made it through the show and continues to live to this day. Fans continue to be relieved that the incident didn’t end in tragedy and she would remain with WWE for another year or so before pursuing opportunities outside of the promotion.