“That Would Be Amazing”: Saraya Hopes To Tag With AJ Lee Again

Saraya, known to WWE fans as Paige, is already envisioning exciting future matches, including a potential tag team reunion with former three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee. Following her departure from AEW in March, Saraya discussed her dream matchups on a recent episode of Women’s Wrestling Talk.

While she might be taking some time away from the ring, Saraya has a clear list of talent she’d love to work with. She first named current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné: “First of all, it would be Mercedes, of course. I feel like that’s a built-in story.” She also expressed interest in facing or teaming with WWE’s Rhea Ripley, saying, “Then I would love to face Rhea or be in a tag with Rhea… The first goth going against the modern goth, it’d be really great.”

However, a reunion with Lee, with whom she teamed in WWE during 2014, is something she’s interested in. “I would love to tag with AJ again down the road. I feel like that would be amazing,” Saraya stated. She added, “I just want to wrestle everybody,” also mentioning names like Natalya, Nikki Bella, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Trinity.

Saraya has confirmed the door remains open for a potential AEW return.