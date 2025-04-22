The Bella Twins Discuss Cast For Potential Total Divas Reboot

The Bella Twins have talked about a potential Total Divas reboot.

The reality TV show ran from 2013 to 2019 on E! network, featuring a rotating cast of female WWE stars. In a period when women were given limited time on the main WWE shows, the dedicated series gave them a chance to connect with the fans by showing more personality and is generally believed to have helped the Women’s Revolution become a thing.

The sisters talked about the possibility of bringing it back on the latest episode of The Nikki and Brie Show. Nikki Bella first mentioned that people want it back and Brie thought that she was talking about their own followers. Nikki however, noted that random people she met at WWE World have shown interest in the same:

“I meant fanatic’s that it’s WWE World. It’s all random fans and people and they all were like chanting like they wanted it, but you know, Trin said something good. She goes, ‘We’re all going through something different.’ I was like, ‘You know, we really are,’ and ‘Sex and the City’ did it. They have ‘And Just Like That,’ so ‘Total Divas,’ like we bring those vibes, but then you bring some of the newbies.”

We Are All Bringing Something Different: Nikki Bella

Brie Bella was asked which three ‘newbies’ she would want on the new iteration of Total Divas and she named Bianca Belair, Maxine Dupri and Chelsea Green as the names that would be good for the show. Nikki then talked about which ‘OGs’ she would want back if they revive the series:

“You can’t bring them all. Okay, so we first go to the original, original that are here now. You, me, Naomi and Nattie, Trin, and then I would add in Nia Jax, and then I would maybe do a secret surprise and bring in Paige. I think Paige, Nia Jax, you, me, Nattie and Trin, we all are bringing something different to the table right now.”

Apart from this, the Bella Twins also talked about Nikki Bella sliding into Stone Cold Steve Austin’s DMs and Channing Tatum being the total package.