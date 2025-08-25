The Fiend Co-Creator Shares Heartfelt Message Left By Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as Bray Wyatt, died on August 24, 2023, at the tragically young age of 36. Two years later, the legacy of Rotunda continues forward and now one of the people who knew him best has shared their tribute.

Jason Baker worked closely with Rotunda for years and was responsible for designing The Fiend, the burned Fiend, and the Firefly Funhouse. Reflecting on two years since Rotunda’s passing, Baker shared a unique item, a signed figure of Bray Wyatt with a heartfelt message from the late wrestler.

“To Jason, my brother, I will forever be in your debt. You took a crooked, thrown together idea for a monster and turned it into an icon. I am thankful for everything you do, and I look so forward to whatever horrible idea we come up with next. – Bray Wyatt.”

I miss you every single day @Windham6 pic.twitter.com/8jYNYQiJBP — Jason Baker (@bakingjason) August 24, 2025

Baker’s influence in wrestling continues to be felt to this day. Baker is one of the key creative figures behind the Wyatt Sicks, an off-shoot of the Wyatt Family inspired by Windham. Baker also crafted Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 mask as well as Rhea Ripley’s mask from Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, showing his influence extends beyond the Wyatts.

As for Windham Rotunda, his legacy remains in wrestling as tributes continue to poor in for the three-time WWE World Champion. The life and career he leaves behind remains loved by fans to this day.