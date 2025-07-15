The Godfather Reflects On The Tragic Death of Owen Hart

The Godfather has remembered the night of Owen Hart’s passing.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on the No Contest Wrestling podcast. He talked about things such as his first meeting with The Undertaker, how he got into WWE, and more.

During the interview, he was also asked about working with The Hart Family during his active years. The Godfather put over both Bret and Owen Hart as some of the kindest people he ever met:

“Love that family, man. Bret, super super cool dude. Stood up for me one time when they didn’t want him to wrestle me as Papa Shango. They thought it was going to ruin his career. He’s like, ‘No, I’ll work with him. He’s a good dude.’ Owen, best guy in the world, man. Jokester. When I went to Germany for the first time, he taught me how to go around and order food. When I went to Japan for the first time, he taught me how to take the subway, the trolleys, eat food. Just good dude, man.”

The Godfather On Owen Hart’s Passing

Later, he also discussed the tragic death of Owen Hart at the 1999 Over the Edge PPV. The Godfather, who held the Intercontinental Championship at the time, was scheduled to compete with the late star on the show. The 64-year-old mentioned that he was supposed to drop the title to Owen at the PPV.

The wrestling veteran noted how he was hanging out with Owen throughout the day, but he didn’t witness his fall because he was backstage, getting ready for his own entrance:

“Honestly, my wife remembers more than I do. I just remember seeing Owen, when he came through the curtain, he was blue. He’s already gone. And I really honestly, I don’t remember much about that. My wife tells me I called her, and she remembers a lot that I said that I don’t remember saying.”

The Undertaker had also talked about having to wrestle after Hart’s passing last year, saying that the show should have been cancelled. You can check out his remarks here.