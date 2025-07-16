The Godfather Names One Wrestling Moment That Broke His Heart

The Godfather has revealed the one wrestling moment that broke his heart.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently had an interview with No Contest Wrestling podcast. He talked about things such as the tragic passing of Owen Hart, his start in wrestling and more.

When asked about which wrestling moment broke his heart, The Godfather noted that he wasn’t a fan of the business growing up. If he had to pick one moment however, it would be the end of Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak at the hands of Brock Lesnar back in 2014:

“I was never a fan like that. It didn’t break my heart. But I was surprised, Taker lost to Brock in the way that he did. Cause I was with him that day, I was with him all day. The funny thing about me and him, we talk about everything in the world but we don’t talk about wrestling. So I never knew that day that he was going to drop it.”

He Wasn’t There: The Godfather

The Godfather noted how he didn’t get to see The Undertaker a day after his streak was broken. He mentioned that the Dead Man had suffered a concussion during the bout and he didn’t look very good: