The Godfather Shares Details From Vince McMahon’s 80th Birthday Party

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather (Charles Wright) has shared details from his experience at Vince McMahon’s recent 80th birthday party, revealing a star-studded guest list and an interesting story about the former WWE Chairman’s attire. The party, which was intended to be a private affair, took place in New York City over the weekend of August 22-24 at the Baccarat Hotel and Gotham Hall.

Speaking on his “Poddin’ Ain’t Easy” show, The Godfather confirmed he had a “good time” at the event and listed some of the other high-profile attendees. “I’m not going to mention everybody who was there but, of course, Taker was there and Kane was there and Bradshaw was there. We had a good time. Cena was there,” he said. “A lot of entertainers were there. Jelly Roll performed.”

The Godfather also recalled his personal interaction with McMahon upon arriving at the cocktail party on Friday. “I’m like, ‘Vince, thank you for inviting me.’ He goes, ‘Charles, I just want you to know there’s nobody here that’s not my true friend.’” He also noted that McMahon’s physical condition appeared to have improved from recent photos. “He looked better than when I’ve seen pictures of him lately, he looks a lot better than that. He’s walking a lot better than that,” he said.

He then shared a story about McMahon’s suit, which he said reminded him of the character Dr. Evil from the “Austin Powers” movies, an observation he soon found out was shared by The Undertaker. “I didn’t want to say it to him but… I thought, Dr. Evil, you’re Dr. Evil,” he recalled. “He gets to me and Taker are talking and Kane and (Vince) walks away and Taker goes, ‘Dude, Vince looking like Dr. Evil. I’m like, ‘Dude, that’s exactly what I was thinking!’”

The Godfather also confirmed previous reports that the party was a private, secretive event, noting that phones and cameras were not allowed at the cocktail party. This aligns with a report from Fightful Select earlier this week which stated that the party was intended to be kept secret, but details and photos leaked out anyway.